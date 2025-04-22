Foster believes Villa won't sign Rashford permanently due to his poor body language

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has suggested that Marcus Rashford will not sign for Aston Villa permanently this summer.

Rashford is loving life at Villa after bagging three goals and six assists in just 16 appearances so far for the club after joining on loan in the January transfer window. The forward was chosen to start ahead of Ollie Watkins for each of Villa’s Champions League quarter-final clashes with PSG as manager Unai Emery shows his trust in the 27-year-old.

The Midlands side hold a £40M option to buy Rashford permanently as reports grow that Emery may trigger the clause and steal away the England international for what looks like a bargain price. However, speaking on his Fozcast podcast, Foster does not believe the deal will happen due to Rashford’s body language.

"I think a lot of people saw him against PSG the other night and were like, 'Oh my god, that's Rashford.' That's what you want from him and there were glimpses, I totally agree. During the first leg though, he was miles off it and he didn't really look happy again.

"I just think it's too risky for Aston Villa and I don't think Unai Emery would sanction it. He's on so much wages-wise at Man United, I think they are going to try and sell him because they need him for PSR (profitability and sustainability rules). I don't think Amorim really wants him around the place and he doesn't suit the system."

If Villa do not make a move for Rashford, reports suggest that La Liga giants Barcelona may make a bid which could see his wages drop from his current deal which is around £325,000-a-week. Either way Rashford will have to take a hit to his wages as both Villa and Barcelona cannot afford the forward who is in his prime.