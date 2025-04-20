Man United willing to offer Marcus Rashford in bid to sign Aston Villa forward

Man United are reportedly willing to offer wantaway forward Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa in a bid to bring Ollie Watkins to Old Trafford.

Rashford, 27, has rediscovered some form since joining Villa on loan from Man United in the January transfer window, scoring three goals and providing five assists in his 15 games across all competitions.

The England international is still expected to leave Man United permanently in the summer, however, and his boyhood club are working on creative ways to ship him out.

United have struggled in front of goal all season, with both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund failing to grasp the opportunity to become the main man.

According to the Daily Star, Ruben Amorim’s side are now considering using Rashford in a deal to sign Ollie Watkins, 29.

Watkins has impressed for Villa this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 13 assists in his 48 games this term.

Unai Emery notably dropped Watkins in favour of Rashford for the two legs of their Champions League quarter-final with PSG.