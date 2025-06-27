Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea ready to sell TEN senior players - including Maresca attacking trio
Real Madrid reach agreement for Benfica wing-back Carreras
Man Utd legend Sheringham warns Amorim, predicts Arsenal win
La Liga president warns Barcelona over Nico Williams deal

Marc-Andre ter Stegen in talks to join Paul Pogba at Monaco

Alex Roberts
Marc-Andre ter Stegen in talks to join Paul Pogba at Monaco
Marc-Andre ter Stegen in talks to join Paul Pogba at MonacoProfimedia
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reportedly been offered the chance to join up with former Man United ace Paul Pogba at Monaco.

The 33-year-old, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, finds himself unwanted at Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His high wages combined with the signing of Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol mean the La Liga champions are keen on offloading Ter Stegen.

Both L’Equipe and Mundo Deportivo now claim that Monaco are willing to offer him a way out after nearly a decade at the Camp Nou.

Monaco are on the verge of signing Pogba and fellow Barcelona star Ansu Fati as they look set to have a busy summer transfer window.

Mentions
ter Stegen Marc-AndrePogba PaulMonacoBarcelonaLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers