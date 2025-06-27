Marc-Andre ter Stegen in talks to join Paul Pogba at Monaco

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has reportedly been offered the chance to join up with former Man United ace Paul Pogba at Monaco.

The 33-year-old, who missed most of last season with an ACL injury, finds himself unwanted at Barcelona.

His high wages combined with the signing of Joan Garcia from local rivals Espanyol mean the La Liga champions are keen on offloading Ter Stegen.

Both L’Equipe and Mundo Deportivo now claim that Monaco are willing to offer him a way out after nearly a decade at the Camp Nou.

Monaco are on the verge of signing Pogba and fellow Barcelona star Ansu Fati as they look set to have a busy summer transfer window.