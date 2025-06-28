Tribal Football
Real Mallorca on brink of signing Barcelona midfielder Torre

Real Mallorca are signing Barcelona midfielder Pablo Torre.

Mallorca will pay €5m for the winger, with Barca also retaining a buy-back clause.

Marca says Pablo Ortells, Mallorca's sports director, is eager to close a deal for Torre as quickly as possible.

The only thing stalling the agreement is contract terms, though there is confidence on all sides of common ground soon being reached.

Ortells is eager to secure Torre to a long-term contract in order to assist their Financial Fair Play plans.

 

