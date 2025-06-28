Mural of Athletic Bilbao star Nico again vandalised

The mural honouring Nico Williams in the Biscayan neighborhood of Lutxana was the target of another act of vandalism early this morning.

The image of the Athlétic Bilbao winger suffered again regrettable damage a few hours ago.

This time, Nico's face was painted blue and left with the insulting caption, "F***ing rat" next to it, reigniting the controversy surrounding his expected move to Barcelona.

Hours later, the artist, Carlos Lopez, attempted to restore it again.

On June 21, the mural suffered a similar attack, when its face was replaced with the Basque phrase "Whether you leave or stay, you have lost respec".

This act generated a wave of reactions and forced an intervention to restore the work. Athletic Club itself called for a minimum of civility, while the war with Barça over the possible signing Nico continues unabated.