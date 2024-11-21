Barcelona on brink of closing deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona on brink of closing deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender TahLaLiga
Barcelona are closing on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Tah is off contract in June and has declared he will leave this summer.

El Chiringuito says Barca are now closing on a deal for Tah.

A pre-contract agreement is set to be struck ahead of the defender inking the deal in January.

Bayern Munich have also been chasing Tah's signing this year.

 

 

Mentions
LaLigaTah JonathanBarcelonaBayer LeverkusenBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
