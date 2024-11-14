Tribal Football
Barcelona chief Deco talks Gyokeres, Tah transfer rumours
Barcelona chief Deco has cooled talk of targeting two big names for the January market.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah are both being linked with Barca.

But Deco told Mundo Deportivo of Gyokeres: "He is a good player, he has scored goals in Portugal for a long time. We know him just like everyone else, but he is not one of our priorities today.

"We are also not looking for a 'nine' to replace Robert because we want him to continue to be happy, score goals and continue for another season. We've won things and he's happy to be here. We are not going to talk about any other player now."

On Tah, he also said: "We have (Ronald) Araujo, who is coming back, (Andreas) Christensen, Eric (Garcia), (Pau) Cubarsi and Inigo (Martinez). There will come a time when we will plan what to do in the future, but now we will not make a decision.

“At that time (August) we chose (to try to sign Tah) because (Marc) Bernal's injury meant that Eric, a centre-back, was moving forward to play as a defensive midfielder because we had almost none. (Marc) Casado was more of an 'eight' than a 'six', Gavi had not returned from his injury and all this conditioned a decision at the moment. The dynamics are changing and today we are happy with what we have."

