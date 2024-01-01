Tribal Football
Barcelona midfielder De Jong hits out at his critics
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has hit out at his critics.

De Jong, after missing the start of the season, is in line to feature this week in the Champions League against Young Boys.

He said, "They have written many things about me.

"They have written that I do not want surgery and that they (Barcelona) will pay me a lot of money."

De Jong further says that he understands that there is frustration - but emphasises that there is a lot of inaccuracy being spread.

"I can understand, people get frustrated because they think I make so much money, they say I don't want surgery, and they say I'm on vacation and not training. But it doesn't fit."

