Agent Mendes lands Barcelona whizkid Qaroual

Super agent Jorge Mendes has added a 12 year-old Barcelona prospect to his stable.

Mendes has landed Adam Qaroual, who plays for Barca U13s.

Advertisement Advertisement

The junior is an attacking midfielder and regarded highly inside Spanish football.

Teammate Moha Akhomach is another generating a lot of press. Akhomach is the younger brother of former Barca and current Villarreal attacker Ilias Akhomach.

At 12, Qaroual is too young to sign a contract with Mendes, but Okdiario says a commitment has been agreed between his family and Gestifute.