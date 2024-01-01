Tribal Football
Agent Mendes lands Barcelona whizkid Qaroual

Agent Mendes lands Barcelona whizkid Qaroual
Super agent Jorge Mendes has added a 12 year-old Barcelona prospect to his stable.

Mendes has landed Adam Qaroual, who plays for Barca U13s.

The junior is an attacking midfielder and regarded highly inside Spanish football.

Teammate Moha Akhomach is another generating a lot of press. Akhomach is the younger brother of former Barca and current Villarreal attacker Ilias Akhomach.

At 12, Qaroual is too young to sign a contract with Mendes, but Okdiario says a commitment has been agreed between his family and Gestifute.

 

