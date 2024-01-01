Barcelona coach Flick welcomes De Jong return; confirms Szczesny talks

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admits he's spoken with Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper is undergoing a Barca medical today ahead of signing a deal to June as cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

At today's Champions League preview for their clash with Young Boys, Flick touched on Szczesny's imminent signing.

What do you expect from Young Boys?

“We have analysed the team and they were champions last year. They have not started well, but against Aston Villa we have seen that they are brave and have speed. We will have to be careful. They are a young and courageous team.”

Did you prioritise the Champions League opener at home with the line-up at Osasuna?

“When you face a match, it’s not pressure. It’s our job. You also have pressure to give your all. We have the pressure to win. We have to put the Monaco game out of our minds. We’re playing at home, the opponent is in the Champions League with full rights. In Osasuna, we had to make decisions to face them, as well as the one on Sunday. We need fresh legs.”

What does Frenkie De Jong's return mean to you?

“It's great news that Frenkie can return to the team, even if it's only for ten or five minutes. For Frenkie, it's very positive to be with the team, to help them, to wear the shirt. If he gets the chance to play, then so be it. He could play for ten or twenty minutes.”

What can Barcelona do to minimise counter-attacks against a team with such an advanced line?

“When you make a lot of mistakes, like against Osasuna, it is more difficult to defend. You have to make fewer mistakes, control the ball better. At Barça we know how to do it very well with the ball. You have to position yourself well and make few mistakes, especially in defence. It is a collective responsibility.”

Would you be in favour of eliminating all radicals from stadiums?

“I don’t know what happened in the Madrid derby , I didn’t see it. Did they throw objects? I think these people should be identified and banned from the stadiums. This is not part of football. Fans should support their teams. That’s all I can say on the subject.”

Is there little margin for error in the Champions League?

“We will start against Young Boys with our best team, we know we have to win. We know how many points we need, so we have to accumulate the maximum.”

How do you see the midfield?

“With Frenkie we have to see how the game will go. We don’t have that many players in that position. The important thing is to make few mistakes with the ball and impose our style.”

Is Barcelona less respected in Europe?

“We lost in Monaco, but I don’t dwell on that or on the past. The important thing is to do well in the Champions League and to do that you have to win games. I am very optimistic. If we have to earn respect again, we will do it.”

Szczesny is coming to be a starter?

"I'm not talking about players who are not part of the club. No player is guaranteed to be a starter at Barça."

What can Szczesny contribute?

"I have spoken to him, but I don't want to say anything more about this. We may have talked about this on Saturday, but not today."