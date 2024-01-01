Szczesny in Barcelona today for medical

Tribal Football
Wojciech Szczesny is in Barcelona today for his medical.

The Polish goalkeeper has agreed to come out of retirement and sign for Barca as cover for knee injury victim Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The former Juventus No1 will sign a deal to June and act as competition for Inaki Pena.

It's suggested he will be fit for selection by October 20 for the LaLiga clash with Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, part of his severance pay has to be settled as he received €6m from Juve, with a clause that he would have to return €2m if he played again.

 

