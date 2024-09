Barcelona keen to secure De Jong to new contract

Barcelona are keen to secure Frenkie de Jong to a new contract.

The Holland midfielder has been battling with injury so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Barca are eager to extend his agreement in the coming weeks.

Transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting: "Barça are working to extend Frankie De Jong’s contract until 2029."

De Jong's current deal runs to 2026.