Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands

Spanish giants Barcelona are one of three teams assessing Mason Greenwood.

The Marseille striker has enjoyed an outstanding campaign so far in Ligue 1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Greenwood was sold by Manchester United for £30 million plus a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Per talkSPORT, United may benefit from that clause a lot sooner than expected.

Greenwood is being linked to Barca, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich this week.

They are likely to move for him in the summer, although a winter transfer is not an impossibility either.