Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent
Estevao form forces Chelsea loan rethink

Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands

Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub handsAction Plus
Spanish giants Barcelona are one of three teams assessing Mason Greenwood.

The Marseille striker has enjoyed an outstanding campaign so far in Ligue 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Greenwood was sold by Manchester United for £30 million plus a 50 percent sell-on clause.

Per talkSPORT, United may benefit from that clause a lot sooner than expected.

Greenwood is being linked to Barca, Atletico Madrid, and Bayern Munich this week.

They are likely to move for him in the summer, although a winter transfer is not an impossibility either.

Mentions
Ligue 1Premier LeagueGreenwood MasonManchester UnitedMarseilleBarcelonaAtl. MadridBayern MunichLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
De Zerbi called Greenwood everyday to get transfer for Marseille done
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Yoro, De Ligt & an angry Florentino: Why Man Utd need to pay (quickly) that premium