Flick admits mixed emotions as Ter Stegen injured in Barcelona rout

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick admitted mixed emotions after their 5-1 win at Villarreal.

The victory was marred by Marc-Andre ter Stegen's knee injury. Flick, however, was reluctant to rush any assessment when speaking to the press afterwards.

Ter Stegen:

"We'll wait. It's true that it looks like a serious injury, but we'll wait."

Performance:

"Fantastic game from both teams, but we managed to score at the right moment, when the opponent was pressing.

"We worked to apply good pressure and that style has given us our sixth victory. I'm happy."

Two-goal Raphinha:

"He is a player who wants to give everything for the club, there is also Rober, Lamine...

"When you beat Villarreal you can be very happy. They played well, quickly. I'm very happy with the 1-5, but very sad for Ter Stegen. We have to wait."

More injuries:

"We have to accept it, it's not easy. We also had Bernal's injury. It's tough, but we have enough players. We have to look after the players we have. We're very proud of the team we have. Everyone who comes in is doing well.

"The injuries to Marc Bernal and Ter Stegen are an accident, Ferran's red card is our fault, but I think the team is doing well. The attitude is incredibly good."

Sign new goalkeeper?

"I don't like this question right after the game. First you have to look at Ter Stegen, he's our captain and a key player for us and for Germany."