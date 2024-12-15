Barcelona jump ahead in Bosman battle for Bayer Leverkusen defender Tah

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah favours a move to Barcelona next summer.

Off contract in June, Tah's agents have been in contact with Barca, Bayern Munich and several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Sport says Barça have now taken the lead after a meeting held in early December between Deco, the club's sporting director, and the player's representatives.

Tah stated at the beginning of the season that he would be leaving Bayer when his contract expires.

The 28 year-old has been with Bayer since 2015.

