Barcelona coach Flick: Yamal is back; De Jong still recovering

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Lamine Yamal is ready to return to action tomorrow against Las Palmas.

Flick has declared the teen is fit for the clash on Saturday.

The game:

"I hope the team is well prepared. We saw that in the session. Some players are returning. We are in a good situation.

"I'm only thinking about what's best to win tomorrow, we don't care what happens on Tuesday or Saturday or in Dortmund. We're focused on tomorrow's game. We want the intensity, focus and style of football that we had against Brest. The best players will come out on the pitch."

Lamine Yamal:

"He's back, he's ready to play. I don't know if he'll be a starter, but he'll play."

Frenkie de Jong:

"He was injured and is now progressing well. Three or four weeks ago, when he started playing, he had a different mentality. Now he's back after the international break and we support him, but we have a lot of midfielders. Those who are 100% play. He has to show his level. He's progressing, we follow him and support him.

"He's a strong person, but it was a very hard blow. One-on-one is painful for him. He has to deal with this situation. He has to regain his confidence. We approach each game with the players to win. We want to play with the best team and we make the starting eleven based on that. He will be back, but it will take time."

Gavi:

"I think that in Gavi's case it is not easy to come back after such a long injury. But he is progressing well. He is 100 percent fit. He is a young player, with the potential to improve his level. I am satisfied with him, he can play."

125th anniversary:

"This club is amazing, incredible. I said that when I first arrived. I was impressed by the club. We work freely, we can do what we need to do. When I walk around the city, it's really nice to see how the fans talk to me and how friendly they are. It's a pleasure to be here. It's much more than a club, that's true."

