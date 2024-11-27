Barcelona's Yamal wins 2024 Golden Boy award

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award after a fantastic year of football for club and country.

The teenager was chosen over the likes of Joao Neves, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Warren Zaire-Emery among others as the best young player of the season.

Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham last year with the award given out by Italian sport newspaper Tuttosport each year to a rising star normally destined to be one of the world’s best in the future.

Spain will be proud of the Barcelona star as he is now the fifth player from their nation to lift the award, more than any other country. Former Spanish winners include Cesc Fabregas, Isco, Pedri and Gavi who have all gone on to major success since.

The La Masia graduate, who made his debut at the age of 15 won the Euros with Spain this summer after a breakout season at Barca and continues to perform at the highest level despite his young age which only helps his world class status.

