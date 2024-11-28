Las Palmas striker Sandro ready to face Barcelona

Las Palmas striker Sandro Ramirez is excited facing former club Barcelona on Saturday.

It will mark the tenth time Sandro has faced Barca in his career.

The veteran striker said, "It's always special to play against Barcelona, ​​because they gave me everything. They raised me as a footballer and as a person.

"But I always try to help the team in whatever way possible. It's what is asked and what I demand of myself."

Sandro insists he hopes for the best Barça possible, despite the fact that they have suffered two consecutive defeats in La Liga.

He said, "I don't agree with the mini-crisis when we talk about big teams. They have a lot of rotations of top-level players. To play there we have to continue as we have been doing so far, being accurate in both areas."

