Barcelona are interested in Rayo Vallecano wing-back Andrei Ratiu.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca see the Romania international as capable cover for Jules Kounde.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ratiu has a deal with Rayo to 2028 and rated at €25m.

Barca chief Deco is now preparing a move for the defender, with coach Hansi Flick also on the same page.

Along with Ratiu, AS Monaco fullback Vanderson is also being considered.