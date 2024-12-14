Flick makes Pena recommendation to Barcelona

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Inaki Pena is in lined to be handed a new contract.

The goalkeeper, after stepping in for injured No1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has been impressive for coach Hansi Flick.

So much so, says Sport, that Flick has recommended Pena be handed a new contract.

And Barca sports director Deco agrees, with talks over a new deal now planned.

The keeper's current deal expires in 2026.

 

