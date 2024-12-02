Juventus, Inter Milan make Barcelona contact for Christensen

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Serie A interest is arriving for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen.

The Dane is currently injured and appears on the outer of coach Hansi Flick's plans this season.

Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting Juventus and Inter Milan have registered their interest in the centre-back.

Both Serie A giants see Christensen as a summer transfer target.

The Dane's contract with Barcelona runs to 2026.

 

