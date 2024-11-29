Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Arsenal's injury crisis worsens as defender set for 3 months on sidelines
Man Utd interested in Benfica defender in £50M deal

Christensen makes clear his Barcelona plans

Carlos Volcano
Christensen makes clear his Barcelona plans
Christensen makes clear his Barcelona plansLaLiga
Andreas Christensen insists he plans to stay with Barcelona.

The Denmark defender is said to be on the outer at Barca and will be encouraged to leave next summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I can only talk about the conversations I have had with the club and so far they have only told me that I am recovering well and that they are looking forward to my return to the pitch. Will I stay in Barcelona? Yes, of course,"  Christensen told TV2.

The Dane is ready to compete with fellow Barca defenders Inigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí when he recovers.

"I face it with the attitude that it will be difficult. They've done incredibly well and it's up to me to beat them. The ultimate goal is to come back and play as many games as possible, but it will be difficult," he said.

Christensen has also played some time as a defensive midfielder.

"I haven't spoken to him (Hansi Flick) about tactical issues for a while, but I played six games in the pre-season. It may well be an option, but I think I will mainly play as a centre-back. It is also where I prefer to play," he added.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaChristensen AndreasBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona eyeing Bologna defender Lucumi
Matthaus tips Stuttgart midfielder Stiller for Barcelona
Barcelona WITHDRAW new contract offer from De Jong