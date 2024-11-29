Christensen makes clear his Barcelona plans

Andreas Christensen insists he plans to stay with Barcelona.

The Denmark defender is said to be on the outer at Barca and will be encouraged to leave next summer.

"I can only talk about the conversations I have had with the club and so far they have only told me that I am recovering well and that they are looking forward to my return to the pitch. Will I stay in Barcelona? Yes, of course," Christensen told TV2.

The Dane is ready to compete with fellow Barca defenders Inigo Martínez and Pau Cubarsí when he recovers.

"I face it with the attitude that it will be difficult. They've done incredibly well and it's up to me to beat them. The ultimate goal is to come back and play as many games as possible, but it will be difficult," he said.

Christensen has also played some time as a defensive midfielder.

"I haven't spoken to him (Hansi Flick) about tactical issues for a while, but I played six games in the pre-season. It may well be an option, but I think I will mainly play as a centre-back. It is also where I prefer to play," he added.

