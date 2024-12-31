Barcelona scramble as second appeal rejected for Olmo registration

Barcelona have had a new appeal over the registration of Dani Olmo rejected by local courts.

BBC Sport says Barcelona had appealed the original decision - but the club has received yet another rejection.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is due to Barcelona not meeting the financial requirements set by La Liga to register the midfielder ahead of 2025.

Time is now running out, as the club is on the last day to register the player for the the second-half of the season.

Recently, it was reported that president Joan Laporta has been in talks to sell rights to VIP seats at the Camp Nou in order to register the player.

This measure would bring in around 120 million euros and would enable Barcelona to register Olmo.