Agent: Fati will prove Barcelona still need him

The agent of Ansu Fati insists a move away for the Barcelona attacker is no guarantee.

After a difficult first-half of the season, it's been suggested Fati will be moving away on-loan in January,

But agent Jorge Mendes told Mundo Deportivo: "Two years ago he was among the best in the world and he really had terrible bad luck. I hope he can overcome all these difficulties soon, he will surely do it, because he is a great player, he will return to his level.

"He is a great player who unfortunately has been punished by injuries, but he is a player who has won the hearts of the Barça fans."

Regarding the possibility of a departure, either in January or next summer, Mendes was coy: "These are questions for Barça. Barça knows his plans better and what the coach thinks. In football, everything can change in five minutes. You have to wait and see.

"He has shown that he has the value to play for Barça and that he has an impressive level. What Ansu needs is confidence and to solve his problems. And when he is at his best, Barça will need him."