Barcelona ready to bid big for Liverpool dazzler
Barcelona have asked Liverpool to name their price for Luis Diaz.
Barca sports director Deco confirmed last week they would be shopping this summer for a similar player to Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to ease their workload.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And Sport says his search has led to Diaz, with the Colombia international open to a move to Barca.
After battling to balance their books over the past 18 months, it's suggested Barca are now in a much better position financially and have put aside €80m to test Liverpool's resolve over the attacking midfielder.
Diaz's contract runs to 2027 with Liverpool, which are expected to move to open talks over an extension later this year.