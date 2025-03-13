Real Madrid's Modric on facing Arsenal: It will be another interesting knockout round

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has opened up on facing Arsenal in the next round of the Champions League after a hard fought win over Atletico Madrid.

The Gunners are set to face the European champions for the first time in competitive action since 2006 following a hugely controversial win over local rival Atletico in which Julian Alvarez’s penalty was ruled out for a double tap of the ball. Arsenal meanwhile cruised past PSV Eindhoven in a 9-3 aggregate scoreline which will boost their confidence heading into the tie.

Madrid are clear favourites for the clash and Modric has spoken about facing the North London side who have suffered with a plethora of injuries this season. The Croatian international believes it will be a tough test but admits he is focused on the present and their next La Liga game as they chase down the title.

“Well, we will see, there’s still a long way to go until that match,’ said the 39-year-old after last night’s narrow escape against Atletico.

“Now we have to focus on Villarreal and go calmly with the international break.

“Arsenal is a very good team and it’s going to be another interesting knockout round. But as I’ve said we need to prepare for Villarreal first, we have to win there and then we will take the time to think about Arsenal.”

When asked how he would approach the tie against the Spanish giants, manager Mikel Arteta said they must be at their very best and cannot give anything away to a side who are utterly ruthless.

“The first thing is that you have to be at your best when it comes to that for the two games, for every minute,’ said Arteta when asked how he would approach the tie against Real.

“Don’t give anything away, because they’re going to take it. And today, we’ve seen that with the two goals that we’ve conceded as well, so that’s a big learning.”