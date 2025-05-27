Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd start talks with Brentford's Mbeumo in £50M deal as Amorim's rebuild begins
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Chelsea eye shock move for Barcelona outcast

Atletico Madrid challenge Bayern Munich for Stuttgart striker Woltemade

Carlos Volcano
Atletico Madrid challenge Bayern Munich for Stuttgart striker Woltemade
Atletico Madrid challenge Bayern Munich for Stuttgart striker WoltemadeLaLiga
Atletico Madrid are eyeing VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Standing at 1.98m, Woltemade has been one of great revelations over the past season in Germany. The 24 year-old scored 17 goals this season, including in Stuttgart's winning German Cup final.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Under contract with Stuttgart until 2028 and with a current valuation of around €17m, Woltemade has also ended up on Bayern Munich's radar.

But Atlético are serious about bringing the centre-forward to Spain and are willing to pay €20-25m to convince Stuttgart to sell, says TMW.

Fresh from a hat-trick against Spain U21 in March, Woltemade has just been called up by Germany for the Nations League finals.

 

Mentions
LaLigaWoltemade NickVfB StuttgartAtl. MadridBayern MunichBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Stuttgart, Bayer Leverkusen alerted as Barcelona consider Darvich sale
Jonathan Tah waiting on Barcelona despite Bayern Munich approach
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?