Atletico Madrid challenge Bayern Munich for Stuttgart striker Woltemade
Atletico Madrid are eyeing VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.
Standing at 1.98m, Woltemade has been one of great revelations over the past season in Germany. The 24 year-old scored 17 goals this season, including in Stuttgart's winning German Cup final.
Under contract with Stuttgart until 2028 and with a current valuation of around €17m, Woltemade has also ended up on Bayern Munich's radar.
But Atlético are serious about bringing the centre-forward to Spain and are willing to pay €20-25m to convince Stuttgart to sell, says TMW.
Fresh from a hat-trick against Spain U21 in March, Woltemade has just been called up by Germany for the Nations League finals.