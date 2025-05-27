Staying? Romero offers Spurs fans new message on future

Cristian Romero has dropped a big hint he's ready to stay with Tottenham.

The Argentine defender has talked up interest from Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in recent weeks.

However, after reflecting on winning the Europa League final last week, Romero has intimated he expects to stay with Spurs next season.

He posted to social media: "We achieved what we wanted this season as a group, and that's what matters. And….My name is part of the history of this beautiful club.

"I want to thank you all for the love and support every day despite everything, but I have no doubt that staying together led us to success.

"We must continue, this is the path."