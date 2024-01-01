Chelsea chiefs defend Gallagher Atletico Madrid sale

Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have spoken about Conor Gallagher’s exit.

The duo gave an interview this week to explain how things have unfolded behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Many fans were critical of the club’s summer transfer business, but the moves may have paid off given their top four league position.

Winstanley told The Telegraph: “It is not just about PSR, it’s contractual statuses, it’s circumstances.

“The two players you referenced, there were contractual problems that we walked into. It’s really important for us to bring through players.”

Stewart said: “There has been interest in other players that we’ve turned down. Every decision has been a performance-based decision, which people have opinions on because that’s football.

“And, absolutely, with homegrown players it’s always more emotional.”