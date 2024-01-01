Tribal Football
Most Read
AGAIN? Man Utd plan new multi-player raid on Bayern Munich
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Mendy reveals ex-Man City teammates helped him financially after contract suspension

Chelsea chiefs defend Gallagher Atletico Madrid sale

Chelsea chiefs defend Gallagher Atletico Madrid sale
Chelsea chiefs defend Gallagher Atletico Madrid saleAction Plus
Chelsea’s co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart have spoken about Conor Gallagher’s exit.

The duo gave an interview this week to explain how things have unfolded behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Many fans were critical of the club’s summer transfer business, but the moves may have paid off given their top four league position.

Winstanley told The Telegraph: “It is not just about PSR, it’s contractual statuses, it’s circumstances. 

“The two players you referenced, there were contractual problems that we walked into. It’s really important for us to bring through players.”

Stewart said: “There has been interest in other players that we’ve turned down. Every decision has been a performance-based decision, which people have opinions on because that’s football. 

“And, absolutely, with homegrown players it’s always more emotional.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueGallagher ConorChelseaAtl. MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Porto striker Omorodion: God didn't want me joining Chelsea
Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher: Cholo told me 'don't worry we WILL sign you'
Agent: Gallagher determined to make Atletico Madrid move