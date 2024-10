Villarreal wary of Atletico Madrid push for Baena

Atletico Madrid are eyeing Villarreal winger Alex Baena.

Mundo Deportivo says Atlético Madrid are scouting the 23-year-old.

Indeed, the signing of Baena is a top priority next summer for Atletico.

However, Villarreal do not want to sell their star and are expected to refer Atletico to his €60m buyout clause.

Baena has scored 20 goals and 35 assists in a total of 123 competitive matches for Villarreal.