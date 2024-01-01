Porto striker Omorodion: Atletico Madrid treatment left me in tears

Tribal Football
LaLiga
Porto striker Samu Omorodion admits he never received an explanation from Atletico Madrid why they wanted to sell him in August.

Signed a year ago from Granada and immediately loaned to Alaves for the season, Omorodion never played a game for Atletico before being sold to Porto.

On Porto, he told Marca: "From the first minute I saw the interest they had in me. The president came to Madrid to sign me and he told me that he wouldn't leave without signing me. That's what a player needs, to be shown confidence. I want to thank the president and the club for the bet they have placed on me.

"There - at Atlético de Madrid - I trained separately. I didn't feel involved, not like a footballer. I trained and my head told me no. I had a bad time. I cried a lot at night... my family and my mother had a very bad time... In the end, thank God, everything came together quickly and I made the best decision.

"Nobody spoke to me and I didn't speak to anyone. I was still an Atlético de Madrid player, I had to go to training and do my job. I already knew the club's position. These are things that happen in football and that make you gain experience and learn for the future."

