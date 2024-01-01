Porto striker Omorodion: Atletico Madrid treatment left me in tears

Porto striker Samu Omorodion admits he never received an explanation from Atletico Madrid why they wanted to sell him in August.

Signed a year ago from Granada and immediately loaned to Alaves for the season, Omorodion never played a game for Atletico before being sold to Porto.

On Porto, he told Marca: "From the first minute I saw the interest they had in me. The president came to Madrid to sign me and he told me that he wouldn't leave without signing me. That's what a player needs, to be shown confidence. I want to thank the president and the club for the bet they have placed on me.

"There - at Atlético de Madrid - I trained separately. I didn't feel involved, not like a footballer. I trained and my head told me no. I had a bad time. I cried a lot at night... my family and my mother had a very bad time... In the end, thank God, everything came together quickly and I made the best decision.

"Nobody spoke to me and I didn't speak to anyone. I was still an Atlético de Madrid player, I had to go to training and do my job. I already knew the club's position. These are things that happen in football and that make you gain experience and learn for the future."