Villarreal president Roig admits Baena likely to leave

Villarreal president Fernando Roig admits they face losing Alex Baena this summer.

Despite clinching Champions League qualification, the winger is set to leave for Atletico Madrid.

Roig said after victory over Sevilla, "I hope I don't have to say goodbye to Baena but in life you can't clip your wings. Everyone has to fly, and Villarreal must continue."

Roig also maintains that in football the truly important thing is the fans, beyond the shirts worn by the players.

"Players come and go, they are here and they are not here, but it is the Villarreal fans who have to put up with the situation. The players arrive and they go..."

