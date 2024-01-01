Atletico Madrid agree cash deal for Man City striker Alvarez

Tribal Football
Argentina forward Julian Alvarez is on the verge of leaving Manchester City this summer.

The attacker is not happy at the Etihad Stadium club, as he is second fiddle to Erling Haaland.Per The Mail and other sources, he is closing in on a move to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

The capital club are set to secure the signature of Alvarez for a mega fee.

While they had offered Joao Felix as a makeweight in the deal, such an offer has been rejected.

Instead, they are set to pay a full cash sum that is worth around £70 million.

Alvarez is on holiday after his exploits for Argentina over the summer, but will soon be traveling to Madrid.

