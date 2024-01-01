Tribal Football
Arsenal consider rivaling Atletico Madrid for Man City striker Alvarez
Arsenal are keeping tabs on Julian Alvarez's situation at Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid are in talks with City over a fee for the Argentina international, who has intimated a willingness to move this month.

The Mirror says watching developments are Arsenal, where they remain in the market for a new striker signing.

Gunners chief Edu is trawling Europe for a new striker after being frustrated in an attempt for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

City are said to be demanding at least £70m to sell Alvarez.

