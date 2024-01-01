Arsenal consider rivaling Atletico Madrid for Man City striker Alvarez

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Julian Alvarez's situation at Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid are in talks with City over a fee for the Argentina international, who has intimated a willingness to move this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says watching developments are Arsenal, where they remain in the market for a new striker signing.

Gunners chief Edu is trawling Europe for a new striker after being frustrated in an attempt for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

City are said to be demanding at least £70m to sell Alvarez.