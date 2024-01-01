Tribal Football
Agents for Man City striker Alvarez jet to Europe for scheduled meetings

Agents for Man City striker Alvarez jet to Europe for scheduled meetings
Agents for Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez will be in Europe this week.

Alvarez feels ready to leave City this summer after accepting he will always be regarded as cover for No1 centre-forward Erling Haaland.

The Athletic says his agents are flying in from Argentina and have talks scheduled in Paris with PSG and Madrid with Atletico Madrid. They will also visit Manchester a meeting with City directors to discuss Alvarez's situation.

City are reluctant to lose Alvarez and are insisting €80m won't be enough to convince them to sell.

However, the striker is now determined to leave, with a move to Spain currently his favoured option. 

