Atletico Madrid offer Felix to Man City in exchange for star striker

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have offered Joao Felix to Manchester City this summer.

The Portuguese forward is one who Atleti are desperate to sell, as he has fallen out with the club’s manager and supporters.

Felix was abused by fans in a recent preseason friendly, while he has a poor relationship with coach Diego Simeone.

Per The Mail, Atleti are offering Felix to City in part-exchange for their forward Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine wants to leave the Premier League champions to play regular first team football.

He is not first choice at City, but he did receive ample starting opportunities last term.

City value Alvarez at £75 million plus a further £10 million in bonuses, while they see Felix as having a much lower value.

