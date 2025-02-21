Lille striker David: Do you want clues about my future...?

Lille striker Jonathan David says he won't announce a decision about his future until the end of the season.

The Canada international is being linked with Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter Milan as his contract runs down this term.

Advertisement Advertisement

David told Onze Mundial: "Yes, I will be free at the end of the season. And as for my future, I hope to grow, to become a better player and to play for the biggest clubs in the world, if I can.

"But first of all, I just want to have fun, never forget that football is fun. I started playing football because I had fun. And even though it has now become a job, you have to remember that I wake up every morning for football, for the pleasure of playing.

"Do you want any clues about my future? You will all know in due time, that is at the end of the season. I will not comment before then. First of all, I want to finish this season well, the end looks exciting and I want to play well and help the team. And when the season is over, the decision will be made and announced."