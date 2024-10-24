Barcelona great Rivaldo: Real Madrid fans must be patient with Mbappe; Yamal needs to be protected

Barcelona great Rivaldo has no doubts Kylian Mbappe will "make history" with Real Madrid.

Ahead of Saturday's ElClasico at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rivaldo discussed the form and impact of Mbappe and Barca superkid Lamine Yamal going into the game.

He told Radio Marca: "Sometimes it takes a while to adapt. But Kylian is a great player and he will surely make history at Madrid. He is very good and has already scored several goals. He is not yet the Mbappé that all the fans would like, but you have to bear in mind that we are at the beginning and he has just arrived. He will be a very important player and will go down in Madrid's history.

"Sometimes things don't go well. The league has just started and there is still a lot to play for. The important thing is not this moment, but the end. Madrid always arrive at the final stretch fighting to be champions of everything.

"(Carlo) Ancelotti is a great coach who knows how to do things very well."

Rivaldo also commented on Yamal and the potential of injury due to the workload for the 17 year-old prospect.

He continued: "It's impressive, he's still a 17-year-old kid and he's already doing some great things. I don't know if he'll be a Messi, it's a very difficult comparison because of everything the Argentine did at the club. Lamine has everything to be the best in the world and win many titles with Barcelona. I like him a lot, he plays with joy and enjoys football. And he makes the fans enjoy it.

"It is essential to look after him. He is still a youngster, there is a lot of talk about him in the press and he knows that he is important. He has to be very intelligent because football changes you a lot. He must have people at his side who talk to him and help him in his career so that he can be the best in the world.

"He looks older. The way he plays makes you think he's 25 or 26. He looks like he's been playing for a long time and has the experience of an older player. He'll go far because he plays very well, both for Barcelona and for the national team, where he could do very well at the World Cup."