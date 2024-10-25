Tribal Football
Most Read
Pellegrini admits Copenhagen clash a must-win for Real Betis
Kendry Paez career crisis? Why Chelsea's signing now centre of debate inside Ecuadorian football
Juric: Roma players must be beasts to get away from this s***
Fenerbahce midfielder Amrabat: Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to keep me

Real Madrid hero Guti offers ElClasico tip; backing Mbappe and Yamal to light up clash

Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid hero Guti offers ElClasico tip; backing Mbappe and Yamal to light up clash
Real Madrid hero Guti offers ElClasico tip; backing Mbappe and Yamal to light up clashLaLiga
Real Madrid hero Guti is backing his old team to be too strong for Barcelona in tomorrow's ElClasico.

Real will host Barca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night in the first ElClasico of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Guti, speaking in Mexico city, said: "I'm sure that Real Madrid will win , not easily because Barcelona are playing very well, but it will be a very nice match with many goals."

On the shootout between Kylian Mbappe and Barca's Lamine Yamal, Guti said: "Figures like Mbappé and Yamal enrich the competition. That's why it's the best league in the world in terms of play and players, and it's something that teams must maintain by bringing in the best or having them emerge from the youth academy, as happened with Yamal."

Asked about coach Carlo Ancelotti, Guti continued: "I hope this generation wins more than ours . We had a great squad, but this generation has a lot of talent to win more things, but it is difficult to achieve it when there are so many egos in the dressing room, that is Ancelotti's great task."

 

Mentions
LaLigaYamal LamineMbappe KylianReal MadridBarcelona
Related Articles
Henry insists Mbappe not doing enough for Real Madrid
Barcelona whiz Yamal: We proved ourselves a great team against Bayern Munich
Barcelona great Rivaldo: Real Madrid fans must be patient with Mbappe; Yamal needs to be protected