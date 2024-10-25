Real Madrid hero Guti offers ElClasico tip; backing Mbappe and Yamal to light up clash

Real Madrid hero Guti is backing his old team to be too strong for Barcelona in tomorrow's ElClasico.

Real will host Barca at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night in the first ElClasico of the season.

Guti, speaking in Mexico city, said: "I'm sure that Real Madrid will win , not easily because Barcelona are playing very well, but it will be a very nice match with many goals."

On the shootout between Kylian Mbappe and Barca's Lamine Yamal, Guti said: "Figures like Mbappé and Yamal enrich the competition. That's why it's the best league in the world in terms of play and players, and it's something that teams must maintain by bringing in the best or having them emerge from the youth academy, as happened with Yamal."

Asked about coach Carlo Ancelotti, Guti continued: "I hope this generation wins more than ours . We had a great squad, but this generation has a lot of talent to win more things, but it is difficult to achieve it when there are so many egos in the dressing room, that is Ancelotti's great task."