Henry insists Mbappe not doing enough for Real Madrid

Former Barcelona striker Thierry Henry insists Kylian Mbappe is underperforming for Real Madrid.

Mbappé has managed eight goals and two assists in 13 competitive matches for his new club.

But Henry emphasises that it is not enough that Mbappé scores goals, but with Real Madrid more is required.

"Is he playing at his best level as we have seen him play at PSG? No. He still has to learn. He has to play better as a 'nine', which is very difficult for him right now," he told CBS Sports.

"He scores goals, but sometimes it is not enough in such clubs (like Real Madrid). I'll play devil's advocate: we always say it takes time for a player to adapt to a new club, but unfortunately, when you wear that shirt, they don't give you much time."

