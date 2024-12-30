Cannavaro named new coach of Dinamo Zagreb

Real Madrid and Juventus hero Fabio Cannavaro has been named new coach of Dinamo Zagreb.

Cannavaro replaces Nenad Bjelica, having left Udinese at the end of last season.

"The decision of the Sporting Director was supported by the President and his Board of Directors," read the official statement from Dinamo.

"Unfortunately, the result is the most important rule in football, and in 11 league games we have only managed four wins. We have one of the worst streaks of results in the national championship," admitted Marko Maric, sporting director.

Cannavaro will first take training on January 3. His mission will be to rehabilitate the team, which is third in the league, seven points behind Rijeka and Hajduk Split.

Hajduk's coach is Gennaro Gattuso, who won the World Cup with Italy alongside Cannavaro,