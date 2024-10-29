Ancelotti and Real Madrid players snubbed Ballon d'Or 'out of solidarity' with Vini Jr

Real Madrid were fully behind Vinicius Jr over his decision to snub the Ballon d'Or ceremony last night.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the award ahead of the Brazilian, who refused to attend the gala after learning of the decision.

Marca says Real Madrid and the player were outraged in the morning when it was confirmed that Vini would not be the Ballon d'Or winner.

At that very moment, they decided to turn their backs on the gala and not go to Paris, despite the fact that there were many more nominees apart from the Brazilian. Out of solidarity, Carlo Ancelotti was left without collecting his award for best coach and Madrid renounced the award for best club in the world.

The rest of the nominees were also not present, such as Andriy Lunin for the Lev Yashin Trophy, Arda Güler for the Kopa Trophy, or Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham, Toni Rüdiger and Fede Valverde for the Ballon d'Or. They all stayed in Madrid out of solidarity with Vinicius.

Real Madrid sources say that the Brazilian was furious when they confirmed to him that he would not win the Ballon d'Or.

After the ceremony he issued a message on social media, stating: "I will do it ten more times if necessary. They are not ready."