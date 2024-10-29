Tribal Football
Valdano: Why Real Madrid attacker Vini Jr didn't win Ballon d'Or

Carlos Volcano
Former Real Madrid GM Jorge Valdano feels Brazil were to blame for Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or failure.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri won the award ahead of the Real attacker.

The decision led to the Real Madrid delegation, among whom there were around 50 people willing to travel to Paris to receive the awards, refused to travel after the Vini Jr snub.

Valdano said on El Tercer Tiempo de #Vamos: "First of all, I want to say that if Vinicius does not lift the Ballon d'Or today it will be because of what happened with the Brazilian national team, not because of what he did with Real Madrid.

"With Real Madrid that is where he deserves the highest mark."

 

 

