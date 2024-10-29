Tribal Football
L'Equipe slam Real Madrid for Ballon d'Or snub: Trampled on the values of sport

L'Equipe have slammed Real Madrid over their Ballon d'Or snub.

A delegation of over 50 people were due to attend the Paris gala, but Real pulled the flight after learning Vinicius Jr had not won the Ballon d'Or.

L'Equipe editor Vincent Dulac wrote: "Real Madrid, which does not accept that the winner is not known in advance, nor that it is not them, ended up refusing to come because of the rumour of Vinicius' defeat, taking its other winners, Carlo Ancelotti and Kylian Mbappé in particular, hostage.

"The Madrid club chose, without class, to trample on this value of sport which consists of respecting its winners."

L'Equipe own France Football, which organises the Ballon d'Or.

