France Football editor explains Vinicius Jr Ballon d'Or failure

France Football editor Vincent Garcia has explained the reasons for Vinicius Junior failed to win the Ballon d'Or.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Ballon d'Or winner ahead of Real Madrid pair Vini Jr and Jude Bellingham

The decision led to Real Madrid snubbing the gala and Garcia said on L'Equipe TV: "Obviously, Vinicius surely suffered from the presence of Bellingham and (Daniel) Carvajal in the top 5 because, mathematically, that took away some points from him. This also sums up Real Madrid's season, which took between 3 and 4 players and the judges shared their decisions between them, which benefited Rodri."

Regarding the call from Real Madrid when they were informed that Vinicius had not won the Ballon d'Or, he revealed: "I had a lot of pressure from Real Madrid but, as with other clubs, I was always clear, fair and perhaps my silence pushed them to the limit. But it was the same as with the others. I was very unpleasantly surprised by his absence."

He continued: "We were very clear with them and with all the other clubs. This year, the winner and the award winner were not going to be notified. I thought that everyone had accepted but at the last moment, I don't know why, they wanted to change the rule. When Real Madrid made its decision, I'm not sure that there wasn't some disappointment."