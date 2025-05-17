Agent responds to Man City rumours for Barcelona attacker Olmo

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
The agent of Barcelona attacker Dani Olmo insists he's happy at the Blaugrana.

Olmo, in his first season back at Barca, has collected three trophies - the Supacopa, Copa del Rey and LaLiga title. 

The Spain international is being linked with Manchester City as doubts persist over registration concerns after his issues this season.

But agent Andy Bara told Sky Deutschland: “We are not talking to any other club.

“Dani is very happy at Barcelona at the moment, he is winning trophies there and he is in a great team. The rumours are not true. Although, of course, you never know what the future holds."

