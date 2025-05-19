Six clubs circling Chelsea for Nkunku

Tribal Football
Suitors are queuing up for Chelsea striker Christopher Nkunku ahead of the summer market.

The Sun says Nkunku is now in his second season since his arrival from RB Leipzig, but has struggled for form and fitness over his time at Stamford Bridge.

As such, the France international is set to leave this summer and six major clubs are now expressing interest.

Arsenal, Manchester United, PSG, Liverpool, West Ham and Atletico Madrid are all keen, with Nkunku favouring a move to a Champions League club.

Nkunku has managed just seven starts in the Premier League, with the remaining 15 in the Cups this season.

