Atletico Madrid release statement over Correa transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid have released a statement amid transfer rumours around Angel Correa.

The Argentina attacker, with a deal to 2026, has been linked with River Plate and Mexico's Tigres.

Correa came off the bench on Sunday and scored in their 4-1 win against Real Betis.

And this morning, Atletico made a statement over the player's future: "Given the doubts raised after yesterday's match against Real Betis at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, the club wishes to clarify that Ángel Correa currently has a contract with Atlético de Madrid until June 30, 2026.

"No club has contacted our club to open negotiations for a possible transfer of our striker, nor has any of their representatives made us any offer for the Argentine international.

"Ángel Correa joined Atlético Madrid in December 2014 and has since played 465 official matches, becoming the sixth most-capped player in the club's history. He has also scored 88 goals in those matches. A brilliant career that the club will fully recognise upon the player's contract expiry or transfer to another club."