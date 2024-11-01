Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks

Europe's biggest clubs are circling Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr.

Relevo says Vinicius Jr has resisted attempts from Real Madrid to open new contract talks.

The Brazil attacker's current deal runs to 2027.

And his decision to pull back from discussions about a new deal have alerted PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea. PIF-backed Saudi Pro League clubs are also watching developments.

Real made their move to open contract talks earlier this year over concerns of Vinicius Jr running down his current deal ahead of leaving in a Bosman transfer.

But Vinicius has shown no current interest in considering talks about a new deal.

Al-Ahli made the attacker an offer of €1bn over five years over the summer, but it was turned down. However, the SPL proposal remains on the table.