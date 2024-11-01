Tribal Football
Most Read
Genoa coach Gilardino lays out Balotelli plans: Fiorentina clash too soon
Real Madrid willing to sell Tchouameni
REVEALED: Barcelona keeper Pena had a 'done deal' with Man Utd
Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy reveals Ten Hag and Sir Alex chats

Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks

Carlos Volcano
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talksLaLiga
Europe's biggest clubs are circling Real Madrid for Vinicius Jr.

Relevo says Vinicius Jr has resisted attempts from Real Madrid to open new contract talks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Brazil attacker's current deal runs to 2027.

And his decision to pull back from discussions about a new deal have alerted PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea. PIF-backed Saudi Pro League clubs are also watching developments.

Real made their move to open contract talks earlier this year over concerns of Vinicius Jr running down his current deal ahead of leaving in a Bosman transfer.

But Vinicius has shown no current interest in considering talks about a new deal.

Al-Ahli made the attacker an offer of €1bn over five years over the summer, but it was turned down. However, the SPL proposal remains on the table.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueReal MadridManchester UnitedPSGChelseaAl Ahli SCVinicius JuniorLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool defence shake-up; Man Utd to offload Brazilians; Ronaldo discusses new Al Nassr deal
Real Madrid prioritising summer move for Arsenal defender Saliba