Inter Miami coach Martino cools Neymar reunion rumours

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino can't see Al Hilal attacker Neymar joining the MLS club.

Neymar has just bought property in the city, but his former Barcelona coach Martino has played down the prospect of a reunion.

He said: “The thing is that we are throwing names around for the sake of it. You can't talk so easily and freely about footballers who might or might not come. I think that when we talk about this, we need another kind of support.

"We can't talk and mention a player just because he bought a house or because he started dating a girl from Fort Lauderdale. It would be nonsense. First, we have to analyze what the league offers and if this is really possible. Based on that, today this is impossible, so there is no more continuity in the conversation."

The Argentine also said: "If all those who buy a house are going to come and play for Inter, we are in trouble, so they should close the real estate agency." (He joked). I arrived at Barcelona at the same time as Ney, it was a good year and for me being able to manage players of such high standing will be a special memory, but nothing more than that."